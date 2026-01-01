Tubidy

Tubidy – Free MP3 & MP4 Music Downloader

Tubidy gives users a straightforward way to find, stream, and save music files from a single browser window. The platform supports both MP3 and MP4 formats, so listeners get audio-only tracks or full video files with equal ease. No account, no subscription, and no software installation stands between a user and their chosen song. Tubidy handles the conversion and delivery in seconds, on any connected device.

Millions of users across Africa, Asia, and beyond rely on tubidy mp3 download services every day. The site keeps its interface light and fast, which matters most on mobile connections where heavy pages fail. Tubidy mobile brings the same free music download experience to any smartphone browser without requiring an app installation. That simplicity explains why Tubidy has held its place as one of the most searched music platforms for years.

What is Tubidy?

Tubidy is a browser-based music and video download platform that lets users search for songs and save them directly to their devices. The service indexes publicly available media files and presents them through a clean, mobile-friendly interface. Users type an artist name or song title, browse the results, and choose between streaming or downloading. No registration, credit card, or app download is required to access any track on the site.

The platform first gained wide recognition for its mobile-optimised design during an era when most download sites were desktop-only. Tubidy focused on low-bandwidth environments, making it accessible to users in regions with limited connectivity. Over time, the library grew to cover mainstream pop, hip-hop, gospel, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and dozens of other genres. The tubidy com tubidy mobile free music download combination remains one of the most searched phrases globally, reflecting how closely the platform's identity ties to mobile access — a fact that even the common misspelling tubidi in search queries leads back to the same destination.

How Does Tubidy Work?

Tubidy operates as a search-and-convert engine that locates media files indexed from across the web. When a user enters a search term, the platform queries its index and returns a list of matching tracks or videos. The user selects a result, chooses a file format, and the platform processes the conversion on its servers before delivering a downloadable link. The entire sequence typically completes within a few seconds on a standard connection.

The site does not host files permanently on its own servers in the traditional sense. Instead, it acts as a bridge between the user and the source media, handling format conversion in real time. This architecture keeps the platform lightweight and allows it to support a wide range of file types without requiring large local storage. Because processing happens server-side, the user's device handles almost no workload beyond playing or saving the finished file.

Step What Happens User Action Required 1 – Search Tubidy queries its media index for matching titles or artists Type song name or artist into the search bar 2 – Browse Results A list of matching tracks and videos appears with duration and format labels Scroll and select the preferred result 3 – Choose Format The platform presents MP3 or MP4 options for the selected track Tap or click the desired format button 4 – Convert & Deliver Tubidy processes the file server-side and generates a download link Wait a few seconds for the link to appear 5 – Save File The finished MP3 or MP4 transfers to the user's device storage Confirm the download prompt on the device

How to Use Tubidy

Using Tubidy requires nothing more than a web browser and an internet connection. The platform works on phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers without any dedicated application. A user opens the site, types a search term, picks a result, selects a format, and saves the file. That four-step process covers the complete workflow from discovery to download.

Searching for Music on Tubidy

The search bar sits at the top of the Tubidy homepage and accepts song titles, artist names, or album keywords. Entering a specific track name returns the most accurate results, while a broad artist name produces a longer list to browse. The results display track duration and file format alongside each title, which helps users identify the right version quickly. Spelling the artist name correctly produces better results than phonetic guesses.

Users who know the exact song title get the fastest experience. Those exploring a genre or artist catalogue benefit from browsing multiple result pages before settling on a track.

Streaming Songs Online

Tubidy includes an in-browser audio player that lets users preview tracks before committing to a download. Selecting the play option streams the audio directly without saving anything to the device. This feature suits users who want to confirm they have the right version of a song before downloading. The player loads quickly even on slower mobile connections, which makes it practical for on-the-go listening sessions.

Downloading Music and Videos

After selecting a track, the user sees format options that typically include MP3 for audio and MP4 for video. Tapping the chosen format triggers the server-side conversion, and a download prompt appears within seconds. The browser then saves the file to the device's default download folder. Most modern smartphones and browsers handle the prompt automatically, so no additional settings need adjustment.

How to Download Music from Tubidy

Downloading music from Tubidy follows a consistent process regardless of the device or browser in use. The site presents download options immediately after a user selects a track, so the journey from search to saved file stays short. Users who search for tubidy download tubidy free mp3 download find everything they need within the same interface without extra steps. A reliable internet connection during the download step prevents incomplete files.

Tubidy MP3 Download Step-by-Step

To complete a tubidy mp3 download, the user opens the site and types the song title into the search bar. The results page shows a list of matching tracks with duration labels beside each entry. Clicking on the preferred result opens a detail page where the MP3 option appears as a clearly labelled button. After tapping that button, the browser receives the converted audio file and saves it to the downloads folder.

Open a browser and go to the Tubidy website

Type the song title or artist name into the search field

Select the correct track from the results list

Choose the MP3 format and confirm the download prompt

Downloading MP4 Videos from Tubidy

The MP4 option appears alongside the MP3 button on the track detail page. Users who prefer a video file with visuals select MP4 instead of the audio-only format. The conversion time for video files runs slightly longer than for audio, but most tracks finish within ten to fifteen seconds on a standard connection. The saved MP4 file plays in any media player that supports the format, including the default video apps on Android and iPhone.

Saving Music for Offline Listening

Files downloaded through Tubidy save permanently to the device until the user deletes them. They play through any music or media app without requiring an internet connection, which makes them ideal for travel or areas with poor signal. Organising saved files into labelled folders helps users find specific tracks later without scrolling through a crowded downloads list. Most file manager apps on Android and iPhone support this kind of manual folder organisation.

Tubidy MP3 Download: Free Music Access

Tubidy's appeal rests largely on its ability to deliver tubidy mp3 download files at no cost to the user. The site removes the barriers that typically separate listeners from their preferred tracks, such as geographic restrictions, subscription fees, and mandatory account creation. A user in any country with internet access can search for a song and have an MP3 file on their device within a minute. That accessibility has made the platform especially popular in emerging markets where paid streaming remains out of reach for many.

Tubidy MP3 Music Download for Offline Listening

Offline access represents one of the strongest practical advantages of tubidy mp3 music download. A user downloads a track once and plays it as many times as needed without consuming additional data. This matters most in regions where mobile data carries a high cost per megabyte. Downloaded files also play without buffering interruptions, which improves the listening experience compared to streaming on a weak connection.

Listeners who commute by public transport, travel frequently, or live in areas with inconsistent connectivity benefit the most from building an offline music library through Tubidy.

Tubidy MP3 Song Download on Any Device

The platform delivers tubidy mp3 song files to phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers through the same browser-based interface. No device-specific app is required for any platform, which keeps the process consistent regardless of what hardware a user owns. Android phones, iPhones, Windows laptops, and Mac computers all handle the download prompt in the same way. The MP3 format itself enjoys universal compatibility with virtually every media player and speaker system available.

Tubidy MP3 and MP4 Download Options

Tubidy supports two primary output formats that cover the needs of most users. MP3 delivers audio-only files at small file sizes, making it the practical choice for music libraries. MP4 preserves the video component of a track, which suits users who want the full visual experience or who plan to play files on a television screen. Both formats arrive ready to use without further conversion steps on the user's device.

Downloading MP4 Videos with Tubidy

MP4 files from Tubidy carry both the audio track and the video footage associated with a song. Users who enjoy watching music videos or who want to share video content prefer this format over audio-only downloads. The file size runs larger than an equivalent MP3, so a Wi-Fi connection makes the download faster and avoids eating into mobile data allowances. Once saved, the MP4 plays in apps like VLC, Windows Media Player, or the built-in video players on Android and iOS.

Choosing the Best Audio Quality

Tubidy typically presents one or two quality options for MP3 downloads, often differentiated by bitrate. Higher bitrate files sound cleaner on good speakers or headphones but take up more storage space. The difference between a 128 kbps and a 320 kbps file is noticeable on quality audio equipment but less apparent through phone speakers. Users with limited device storage find the standard quality option sufficient for everyday listening, while audiophiles and producers prefer the highest available bitrate.

Format Best For Typical File Size (3-min track) Compatibility MP3 (128 kbps) Casual listening, limited storage ~3 MB Universal – all devices MP3 (320 kbps) Quality listening, headphones, speakers ~7 MB Universal – all devices MP4 (standard) Music videos, visual content ~25–40 MB Most media players, smart TVs MP4 (HD) High-resolution video playback ~80–150 MB VLC, modern devices, smart TVs

Using the Tubidy Website (www tubidy com)

The www tubidy com address leads users to the platform's main interface, which loads quickly on both desktop and mobile browsers. The homepage design stays intentionally minimal so that the search bar remains the focal point of the page. Navigation menus and category links support users who prefer to browse by genre rather than searching for a specific title. The site adapts its layout to different screen sizes without requiring any manual adjustments from the user.

Searching Music on Tubidy com

Tubidy com processes search queries the same way across all devices, returning results within a few seconds of submission. The search index covers a broad range of languages and regional music styles, so users searching for local artists alongside international acts find relevant results for both. Quotation marks around an exact phrase narrow results more precisely, which helps when multiple artists share a similar name. Page navigation at the bottom of the results list allows browsing beyond the first ten entries.

Downloading Files via Tubidy com MP3 Download

The tubidy com mp3 download process mirrors the standard workflow described earlier and requires no special settings on the www tubidy com domain. Users who type www tubidy com mp3 into a search engine land directly on the platform's main interface, where the search bar and format buttons work identically to the mobile experience. Clicking the MP3 button triggers the server-side conversion, and the browser download prompt follows within seconds. Users on desktop computers find the saved file in the browser's designated downloads folder, while mobile users see it in their file manager or notification shade.

Tubidy Mobi: Download Music on Mobile Devices

Tubidy mobi refers to the mobile-optimised version of the platform that strips away unnecessary design elements to prioritise speed and usability on small screens. The layout adjusts to fit phone displays without requiring users to zoom or scroll horizontally. Button sizes stay large enough to tap accurately, and the search bar sits at the top of every page for quick access. Tubidy built this mobile-first approach from the start, which explains its sustained popularity among smartphone users globally.

Using Tubidy Download on Smartphones

The tubidy download process on a smartphone begins in the mobile browser, either Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or any other browser the user prefers. A tubidy mobi mp3 song download completes through the same browser interface without requiring any native app — the user taps a result, selects MP3, and the file transfers directly to device storage. Most Android phones default to the internal storage downloads folder, while iPhones save the file to the Files app. Both platforms play the downloaded MP3 through their native music apps without any additional setup.

Mobile Friendly Tubidy Music Download

Tubidy music download on mobile benefits from the platform's compressed page design, which keeps data usage low during browsing. A user can search, preview, and initiate a download while using a standard 4G connection without notable data drain. The site avoids large background images and autoplay videos that would slow the experience on slower networks. This restraint in design makes Tubidy usable even in areas where only a 3G signal is available.

How to Use Tubidy on iPhone

iPhone users access Tubidy through the Safari browser or any alternative browser installed from the App Store. The site loads and functions identically to the Android experience, with one key difference in how downloads are handled. Safari on iOS saves downloaded files to the Files app rather than a standalone downloads folder, so users find their MP3s under the Downloads section of the Files app after the transfer completes. Playing the file requires opening it from Files or sharing it directly to the Apple Music app.

Users who want to add a downloaded track to their Apple Music library drag the file from the Files app into the Music app or use the share sheet option. iPhone users on iOS 13 and later find this process straightforward through the native file management tools Apple provides. No third-party app is necessary to complete either the download or the transfer to a music player. The tubidy mp3 and mp4 download files both arrive in a format that iPhones recognise and play natively.

How to Download Tubidy on Samsung and Android

Android devices handle Tubidy downloads through the browser's built-in download manager, which saves files directly to the phone's internal storage or SD card. Samsung phones running One UI, as well as other Android brands, all follow the same basic process: the user taps the download button on Tubidy, confirms the prompt, and the file transfers to the Downloads folder. The My Files app on Samsung devices gives easy access to all downloaded content sorted by file type. An MP3 downloaded through Tubidy appears under Audio in the My Files audio category and plays in any installed music app.

Android's open file system makes managing Tubidy downloads more flexible compared to iOS. Users move, rename, or copy downloaded files freely between folders without restrictions. Adding tracks to a playlist in apps like Spotify offline folders or Samsung Music requires simply pointing the app to the Downloads folder location. Android users who download frequently through tubidy com mp3 download find it practical to create a dedicated folder labelled "Tubidy Music" inside their internal storage for easy retrieval.

Tubidy Music: Genres and Trending Downloads

Tubidy music spans a wide range of genres, from global pop and hip-hop to regional styles that major streaming platforms often under-represent. The platform's search index picks up tracks from African, Asian, Latin American, and European music scenes with equal coverage. Users searching for niche subgenres or local artists frequently find relevant results that larger platforms exclude from their catalogues. This breadth of coverage contributes to Tubidy's strong following in regions where local music holds cultural priority over Western mainstream hits.

Tubidy MP3 Music Library

The tubidy mp3 music library spans mainstream chart music, regional hits, gospel, electronic, dance, classical, and dozens of subcategories. New tracks enter the index as they gain traction online, so popular releases typically appear on the platform within a short window of their public debut. The library does not organise music into curated playlists the way streaming services do, but the search function compensates by returning accurate results for both exact titles and broad genre terms. Users who explore the trending section discover recently popular downloads without needing to know a specific song title in advance.

Popular Tubidy Music Downloads

The most downloaded tracks on Tubidy reflect the listening preferences of its core user base, which skews toward African markets. Amapiano, Afrobeats, South African gospel, and Afro-pop consistently dominate the trending sections. International acts including hip-hop artists and pop stars from the United States and United Kingdom also appear frequently in popular results. The mix of local and global content means users find both familiar favourites and regional discoveries within the same search session.

Amapiano – the consistently top-trending genre on Tubidy across Southern African searches

Afrobeats – dominant in West African markets and increasingly popular internationally

South African gospel – a large dedicated listener base with strong download volumes

Hip-hop – global and local variants both perform strongly in search and download counts

African Music on Tubidy

African music represents the largest single category of downloads on Tubidy by volume. The platform's mobile-first design and no-account policy align perfectly with how music fans across Sub-Saharan Africa access the internet. Artists from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and other markets find significant audiences through the platform even without major label distribution. Tubidy effectively functions as a discovery and access tool for African music in markets where physical media and paid streaming remain limited.

South African Music Downloads

South African music holds a dominant position in Tubidy's download charts, driven by the country's active local music industry and its globally influential genres. Artists in the house, gqom, kwaito, hip-hop, and gospel scenes all attract consistent search traffic on the platform. South African users access both local acts and international music through the same search bar, making Tubidy a one-stop resource for the country's diverse listening tastes. The Amapiano genre, which originated in South Africa, draws particularly high search and download volumes from users within the country and from the diaspora.

Afrobeat and Gospel Music

Afrobeat downloads on Tubidy draw heavily from Nigerian artists who have built international followings over the past decade. Gospel music represents a separate but equally active category, particularly among Southern and East African user bases where faith-based content commands strong daily listening habits. Users searching for choir recordings, worship songs, or individual gospel artists find deep results within Tubidy's index. Both genres benefit from the platform's breadth of coverage, which goes well beyond the mainstream hits that major streaming services prioritise on their front pages.

Amapiano Music Downloads on Tubidy

Amapiano has grown from a South African township genre into one of the most-searched music styles globally, and Tubidy reflects that growth directly in its search volumes. The genre's combination of deep house rhythms, log drum basslines, and jazz-influenced piano melodies attracts listeners well beyond Southern Africa. Searches for tubidy music download mp3 amapiano rank among the platform's highest-volume queries month after month. The www tubidy com tubidy logo has become a recognisable symbol in Southern African digital culture precisely because of this deep association with Amapiano access.

Finding Amapiano Songs on Tubidy

Users find Amapiano content on Tubidy by searching either the genre name alone or pairing it with a specific artist name or song title. Searching "amapiano mix" returns a selection of DJ compilations and extended sets, while searching a specific artist name returns their individual tracks. The results page labels each entry with its duration, which helps users distinguish between single tracks and longer mixes before downloading. Genre-based browsing works alongside direct search for users who prefer to explore rather than seek out a specific title.

Downloading Amapiano MP3 Tracks

Downloading Amapiano files through Tubidy follows the same MP3 process described for other genres, with one practical consideration worth noting. Many Amapiano tracks run longer than four minutes, and extended mixes frequently exceed thirty minutes, so file sizes are proportionally larger than a standard three-minute pop song. A Wi-Fi connection reduces the download time for longer mixes considerably. Once saved, Amapiano files play at full quality through any media app on Android or iPhone, with no loss in the bass-heavy low-end frequencies that define the genre's sound.

Latest Songs on Tubidy

Tubidy's index updates regularly, which keeps its catalogue aligned with the releases users search for most frequently. New songs from trending artists appear in results alongside catalogue tracks, giving the platform relevance both for current listeners and for those revisiting older favourites. The site does not maintain an editorial release schedule in the way a music label does, but its search index responds to demand, surfacing newly popular tracks as search frequency increases. Users who visit the platform regularly find a mix of newly indexed content and established hits across every genre.

Trending Tubidy MP3 Downloads

The trending section on Tubidy reflects the platform's most active searches at any given time, weighted heavily toward African music markets. Tracks that gain traction through social media sharing often appear in trending results within days of going viral. Users who follow South African, Nigerian, or Kenyan music scenes use the trending list as a quick guide to what the broader community listens to. Tubidy mp3 download trends shift weekly, making the trending page a practical discovery tool for users open to new music outside their usual playlist.

Latest Amapiano Releases

Amapiano maintains a near-constant presence in Tubidy's trending results, driven by the genre's prolific release rate and its loyal, globally distributed fanbase. New collaborations between established artists and emerging producers generate immediate search traffic that the platform's index captures quickly. Users searching for the latest releases from top Amapiano acts find relevant results alongside older catalogue tracks from the same artists. The genre's growth across East Africa, Europe, and the Americas has expanded the geographic spread of these searches beyond their South African origin.

Is Tubidy Safe?

Tubidy itself does not install software on a user's device and does not request personal information during normal use. The site functions as a download interface, not an application, which limits the surface area for security risks compared to installed programs. Users who stick to the official Tubidy domain and avoid clicking on third-party advertisements that appear on or around the site reduce their exposure to any potential risks. Keeping a mobile browser updated to its latest version adds an additional layer of protection during any web-based download session.

The main safety consideration with Tubidy, as with any free download site, involves the advertisements and pop-ups that monetise the platform. Some ad networks that free platforms use serve redirects or misleading prompts designed to confuse users into downloading unrelated software. Closing unexpected pop-ups without clicking their internal buttons, and using an ad blocker extension in the browser, keeps the experience clean and reduces unwanted interruptions during the download process.

Does Tubidy Have Viruses?

The Tubidy platform itself does not embed viruses or malware in the MP3 or MP4 files it delivers to users. Audio and standard video files do not execute code on a device the way executable programs do, which makes them inherently lower-risk downloads. The files arrive as standard media formats that play through a music or video app without triggering any installation process. Running a mobile antivirus app on Android provides an extra layer of confidence for users who download files frequently from any web-based source.

Risk increases when users encounter fake Tubidy sites that imitate the original domain. These impostors sometimes deliver files bundled with unwanted software or redirect users through deceptive installation screens. Confirming the domain name in the browser address bar before downloading protects against this specific threat. The genuine Tubidy site delivers media files only, without prompting users to install any application as part of the download process.

Is Tubidy Legal?

The legality of using Tubidy varies depending on the copyright laws of the user's country and the ownership status of the content being downloaded. In many jurisdictions, downloading copyrighted music without the rights holder's permission falls outside the boundaries of legal personal use. Tubidy does not hold licensing agreements with major music labels, which means many of the tracks available through its index exist outside the rights-cleared distribution that services like Spotify or Apple Music provide. Users bear individual responsibility for understanding and complying with the copyright rules that apply in their location.

Royalty-free music, tracks released under Creative Commons licences, and content placed in the public domain represent the clearest legal categories for downloading through platforms like Tubidy. Artists who distribute their music freely and explicitly encourage downloading also fall outside the copyright concern. Users who download only content from these categories face no legal ambiguity regardless of which country they reside in.

Does Tubidy Still Work?

Tubidy continues to operate as of the time of writing and remains accessible through its primary domain and several mirror addresses. The platform has experienced periods of reduced availability due to domain disputes and hosting changes over the years, but its core service has persisted through each disruption. Users who encounter a domain that appears inactive often find the service continues through an alternative address with a slightly different URL format. Searching the current active Tubidy address through a search engine typically surfaces the working domain quickly.

What Happened to Tubidy?

Tubidy faced legal pressure and domain-related challenges at several points in its history, which led to brief periods of inaccessibility for some users. The platform responded to these challenges by operating through mirror domains and alternative addresses that continued to deliver the same service. No single shutdown event permanently removed the platform from the web, and its user base has remained active through each period of disruption. The platform's persistence reflects both the technical resilience of its architecture and the strong demand that keeps it relevant across multiple markets.

Why Tubidy Is Not Working

Users who encounter problems with Tubidy most commonly face one of a small number of causes, each with a straightforward resolution. The site loads correctly for the majority of users on standard browsers and connections, so persistent issues usually point to a local factor rather than a global outage. Identifying whether the problem lies with the domain, the connection, the browser, or a specific file type narrows the troubleshooting process quickly. Temporary server-side issues resolve on their own within hours in most cases.

Tubidy Website Not Loading

A Tubidy page that fails to load often results from a cached DNS entry pointing to an outdated server address. Clearing the browser cache and cookies resolves this in most cases, as does switching to a different browser or enabling a VPN if regional blocking applies. Users whose internet service provider blocks the Tubidy domain at a network level find that a VPN reroutes the connection successfully. Checking whether the site loads on a mobile data connection versus a Wi-Fi connection helps determine whether the issue originates with the home network or the device itself.

Tubidy Download Errors

Download failures on Tubidy typically occur when the server-side conversion process times out or when the user's connection drops between the conversion and the file transfer steps. Refreshing the page and starting the download again from the track selection step resolves the majority of these errors. Users on very slow connections benefit from waiting for the conversion indicator to finish fully before the browser opens the download prompt. Downloading during off-peak hours reduces server load and improves completion rates for longer files like Amapiano mixes.

Refresh the page and retry the download from the track selection step

Switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa to rule out a network-specific block

Clear browser cache and cookies if the site fails to load at all

Try an alternative Tubidy mirror domain if the primary address is inaccessible

How to Delete Tubidy History

Tubidy does not maintain a user account or server-side search history, so there is no history stored on the platform's end to delete. The browsing history that accumulates from visiting Tubidy appears only in the user's own browser history, which the browser's built-in tools clear easily. On Chrome, clearing history involves opening Settings, selecting Privacy and Security, and choosing the relevant time range for deletion. On Safari, the option appears under Settings, followed by Safari, and then Clear History and Website Data.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tubidy

Can I download music for free on Tubidy?

Tubidy provides its download service at no charge to users. The platform does not require payment, subscription, or any form of financial commitment to access its search and download features. The site generates revenue through advertising rather than user fees, which keeps the core functionality free for all visitors.

Do I need an account to use Tubidy?

No account creation or registration of any kind is required to use Tubidy. Users open the site, search for a track, and download it without providing an email address, phone number, or any personal information. The platform operates entirely without user profiles or login requirements.

Can Tubidy downloads be played offline?

Files downloaded through Tubidy save to the device's local storage and play through any media application without an internet connection. The files behave exactly like any other locally stored audio or video file, with no expiry date or streaming dependency attached. Users build permanent offline libraries through repeated tubidy music download sessions.

Is Tubidy available worldwide?

Tubidy is accessible from most countries through a standard web browser without geographic restrictions on the platform's end. Some internet service providers in specific regions block the domain at a network level, but a VPN connection typically restores access in those cases. The platform's primary user base concentrates in Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, though visitors from any location use the service.

Can I download African music on Tubidy?

African music represents the largest and most consistently searched category on Tubidy. The platform indexes content from Nigerian, South African, Ghanaian, Kenyan, and other African music industries with broad coverage across genres including Afrobeats, gospel, gqom, kwaito, and highlife. Users searching for local African artists alongside international acts find relevant results for both within the same interface.

Can I find Amapiano songs on Tubidy?

Amapiano content appears consistently across Tubidy's search results and trending sections. The genre's high search volume has made it one of the platform's most reliably indexed categories, covering both individual tracks and extended DJ mixes. Users searching for specific Amapiano artists or searching the genre name broadly find substantial results on both approaches.