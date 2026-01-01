Metal

87 playlist(s)

Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Pop Punk

Pop Punk

1.3K views

Metal

Metal

218 views

Rock

Rock

417 views

2025 Albums of the Year - one track off each album

2025 Albums of the Year - one track off each album

623 views

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

993 views

Alternative,death,metal Core

Alternative,death,metal Core

1.9K views

death core

death core

5K views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

29K views

Heavy

Heavy

1.7K views

Thrash zone!

Thrash zone!

9.3K views

Rock for workout

Rock for workout

90K views

The Heavy

The Heavy

783 views

Metal to die for

Metal to die for

13K views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

166K views

Power - Melodic - Symphonic - Goth

Power - Melodic - Symphonic - Goth

1.1K views

Rage

Rage

18K views

Fire

Fire

403 views

Heavy but Actually

Heavy but Actually

383 views

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

17K views

rock/metal

rock/metal

261 views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

25K views

Thrash

Thrash

11K views

90s industrial pop

90s industrial pop

39K views

Power Metal 2022

Power Metal 2022

10K views

Rock

Rock

257 views

Punk butch

Punk butch

724 views

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

25K views

Something Heavy

Something Heavy

33K views

never been faded

never been faded

561 views

Metal

Metal

580 views

Metalhead

Metalhead

1.8K views

ハードロック

ハードロック

20K views

일본 메탈

일본 메탈

297 views

Oldschool

Oldschool

39K views

Morning Ground

Morning Ground

433 views

Black metal

Black metal

646 views

car music heavy

car music heavy

1.5K views

108.1 Heavy Metal Radio

108.1 Heavy Metal Radio

511 views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.3K views

G2 Serenade - Our Soul's Silent Screams

G2 Serenade - Our Soul's Silent Screams

485 views

Metal

Metal

8.4K views

Party Thrasher

Party Thrasher

19K views

get up

get up

15K views

A-Death-Metal

A-Death-Metal

445 views

Heavy Riffs

Heavy Riffs

3.3K views

Death Melódico

Death Melódico

26K views

Metallo pesante

Metallo pesante

236 views

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

72K views

ジャパメタ

ジャパメタ

4.6K views

2025My Hit rock music リスト

2025My Hit rock music リスト

3.3K views