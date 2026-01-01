R&B & soul
125 playlist(s)
Listening
2.8K views
nostalgia
45K views
relax
4.5K views
Road
2.5K views
R&B Vibes
292 views
Office Music
2.3K views
90's hip hop slow jamzz
479K views
요새 참 좋더라
592 views
끝없이 신선한 소울 리바이벌
323 views
prince until the end of time,
9.5K views
neo soul
20K views
창모 외
251 views
fire love
26K views
Acoustic vibes
10K views
OPM
581 views
R&B
2.7K views
Smooth
1.4K views
잔잔
1K views
90s Groove
74K views
Oldies but greatness
53K views
good vibrations
355 views
Old times
17K views
My Mix 50
27K views
jamming breakfast
16K views
Scrubs 2000
25K views
70's funk
9.7K views
Neo soul legend
4.3K views
Soulful R&B
9.5K views
My Top 100 Songs
68K views
Eddie's music
2.1K views
60年代ソウル
1.9K views
anos 2000
1.3K views
R&B
18K views
R & B Gospel
1K views
Black love
601 views
2023 vibes
567 views
Latest 2025
29K views
90s chill music
1.2K views
90s girls
361K views
Neo Soul
145 views
R&B
2.2K views
Back in the Day
6.8K views
chill summertime
262 views
Chillin
282 views
Old school playlist
923 views
Motown Vibes
8.6K views
That’s My Jam Carpool Karaoke
24K views
Oldies
2.2K views
2025 Millenial Girl
536 views
이거 플리 좋음
288 views