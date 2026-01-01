R&B & soul

125 playlist(s)

Chill R&B

Chill R&B
Neo Soul Essentials

Neo Soul Essentials
Highline: Today's R&B Hits

Highline: Today's R&B Hits
Endless R&B Throwbacks

Endless R&B Throwbacks
I'm a Flirt

I'm a Flirt
Soothing Soul

Soothing Soul
Essential '90s R&B

Essential '90s R&B
Feel-Good R&B Vibes

Feel-Good R&B Vibes
New R&B

New R&B
R&B Party

R&B Party
Acoustic Soul

Acoustic Soul
'90s Slow Jams

'90s Slow Jams
Cuffin' Season

Cuffin' Season
Feel-Good Hip Hop and R&B

Feel-Good Hip Hop and R&B
Sunshine Soul

Sunshine Soul
Groove On

Groove On
'90s R&B

'90s R&B
'90s R&B Party

'90s R&B Party
Calm Night Drive Korean Ballad/R&B

Calm Night Drive Korean Ballad/R&B
Neo-Soul Revival

Neo-Soul Revival
Dip It Low: '00s R&B Party

Dip It Low: '00s R&B Party
Biggest R&B Hits

Biggest R&B Hits
Afro R&B Wave

Afro R&B Wave
'80s R&B + Soul

'80s R&B + Soul
Incense & Tea

Incense & Tea
'00s Vibes Only

'00s Vibes Only
Never-Ending Slow Jams

Never-Ending Slow Jams
Running On R&B

Running On R&B
Brown Sugar: New Collabs

Brown Sugar: New Collabs
Motown in the '70s

Motown in the '70s
Motown Dance Party

Motown Dance Party
R&B Party-Starters

R&B Party-Starters
No Diggity: Chill '90s Rap and R&B

No Diggity: Chill '90s Rap and R&B
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup

End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Classic Sunshine Soul

Classic Sunshine Soul
Pop R&B Jams

Pop R&B Jams
Cloudy Day R&B

Cloudy Day R&B
'00s R&B

'00s R&B
OPM R&B Soul

OPM R&B Soul
R&B love

R&B love

'00s R&B Chill

'00s R&B Chill
Brand New Korean R&B

Brand New Korean R&B
'60s R&B + Soul

'60s R&B + Soul

Essential '80s R&B

Essential '80s R&B
Late-Night Rendezvous

Late-Night Rendezvous
Sing-Along Soul

Sing-Along Soul
'80s Slow Jams

'80s Slow Jams
Boy, Bye

Boy, Bye
Mzansi Wave

Mzansi Wave
Funk & Soul Power

Funk & Soul Power
'10s R&B

'10s R&B
50 Shades of R&B

50 Shades of R&B
Sweet Soul Revival

Sweet Soul Revival

Vibes on Deck

Vibes on Deck
Today's R&B Christmas

Today's R&B Christmas
R&B Blueprints

R&B Blueprints
Shea Butter Groove

Shea Butter Groove
Chill Korean Hip-Hop/R&B

Chill Korean Hip-Hop/R&B
'10s Korean R&B

'10s Korean R&B
Christian R&B

Christian R&B
Soul Made in Philly

Soul Made in Philly

Essential Motown Hits

Essential Motown Hits
New & Timeless Soul Hits

New & Timeless Soul Hits
Heartbreak R&B

Heartbreak R&B
R&B Japan

R&B Japan
Kings of R&B

Kings of R&B
'10s Adult R&B

'10s Adult R&B
SAY NO MORE: Rap + R&B Hits

SAY NO MORE: Rap + R&B Hits
Cloud Nine R&B

Cloud Nine R&B
'10s R&B Chill

'10s R&B Chill
Feel Good Korean Hip-Hop/R&B

Feel Good Korean Hip-Hop/R&B
UK R&B Hits 2025

UK R&B Hits 2025
Esensi R&B

Esensi R&B
R&B Hits 2022

R&B Hits 2022
Summer Breeze Soul

Summer Breeze Soul
Listening

Listening

2.8K views

nostalgia

nostalgia

45K views

relax

relax

4.5K views

Road

Road

2.5K views

R&B Vibes

R&B Vibes

292 views

Office Music

Office Music

2.3K views

90's hip hop slow jamzz

90's hip hop slow jamzz

479K views

요새 참 좋더라

요새 참 좋더라

592 views

끝없이 신선한 소울 리바이벌

끝없이 신선한 소울 리바이벌

323 views

prince until the end of time,

prince until the end of time,

9.5K views

neo soul

neo soul

20K views

창모 외

창모 외

251 views

fire love

fire love

26K views

Acoustic vibes

Acoustic vibes

10K views

OPM

OPM

581 views

R&B

R&B

2.7K views

Smooth

Smooth

1.4K views

잔잔

잔잔

1K views

90s Groove

90s Groove

74K views

Oldies but greatness

Oldies but greatness

53K views

good vibrations

good vibrations

355 views

Old times

Old times

17K views

My Mix 50

My Mix 50

27K views

jamming breakfast

jamming breakfast

16K views

Scrubs 2000

Scrubs 2000

25K views

70's funk

70's funk

9.7K views

Neo soul legend

Neo soul legend

4.3K views

Soulful R&B

Soulful R&B

9.5K views

My Top 100 Songs

My Top 100 Songs

68K views

Eddie's music

Eddie's music

2.1K views

60年代ソウル

60年代ソウル

1.9K views

anos 2000

anos 2000

1.3K views

R&B

R&B

18K views

R & B Gospel

R & B Gospel

1K views

Black love

Black love

601 views

2023 vibes

2023 vibes

567 views

Latest 2025

Latest 2025

29K views

90s chill music

90s chill music

1.2K views

90s girls

90s girls

361K views

Neo Soul

Neo Soul

145 views

R&B

R&B

2.2K views

Back in the Day

Back in the Day

6.8K views

chill summertime

chill summertime

262 views

Chillin

Chillin

282 views

Old school playlist

Old school playlist

923 views

Motown Vibes

Motown Vibes

8.6K views

That’s My Jam Carpool Karaoke

That’s My Jam Carpool Karaoke

24K views

Oldies

Oldies

2.2K views

2025 Millenial Girl

2025 Millenial Girl

536 views

이거 플리 좋음

이거 플리 좋음

288 views